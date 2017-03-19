News from Europe
Balsam Range (USA).
Walter's career in radio keeps developing: since 5 March he has been presenting a weekly one-hour show, 'Country Club', over a new, powerful radio station - Schwarzwaldradio.com, located in his old hometown of Offenburg, about 40 km south of Bühl. The show goes out each Sunday at 19.00-20.00 (Central European Time), repeated the following Tuesday at 21.00-22.00, and can be extended to two hours when Walter's other commitments permit.
The station can be heard in the Black Forest region on FM and cable networks, throughout Germany on DAB (digital radio), and worldwide over the internet. Can the left-handed banjo-picker (above) be related to the man who features in publicity for the annual Omagh bluegrass festival?
*An autumn bluegrass break in Italy is an appealing idea, so thanks to the EBMA Facebook for the news that the Fifth Italian Bluegrass Meeting will take place at the Acoustic Guitar Village in Cremona, Italy, on Saturday 30 September 2017, featuring important guests (there's a YouTube video of an onstage jam on 'Nine pound hammer', led by Tim O'Brien, at a previous Meeting).
The Italian Bluegrass Meeting is organised by our friend Danilo Cartia. For booking and information, contact Danilo by e-mail or 'phone (+39 339 6908450).
