Thanks to clawhammer-banjo maestro Michael J. Miles (above right) for his latest e-newsletter . In addition to the programme of concerts and teaching laid out earlier this year (see the BIB for 11 Jan.) he will be in concert at Evanston, ILL, on 2 Apr. with the outstanding fingerstyle guitarist Eric Lugosch (above left); the newsletter explains:We believe it. Plenty of Lugosch's playing can be heard on YouTube, including his own channel

Labels: Banjo, concerts, Guitar, Media