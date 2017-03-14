Michael J. MIles: spring concerts
Thanks to clawhammer-banjo maestro Michael J. Miles (above right) for his latest e-newsletter. In addition to the programme of concerts and teaching laid out earlier this year (see the BIB for 11 Jan.) he will be in concert at Evanston, ILL, on 2 Apr. with the outstanding fingerstyle guitarist Eric Lugosch (above left); the newsletter explains:
They've been friends for decades but this is their first official concert mixing clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar. It will be explosive!
We believe it. Plenty of Lugosch's playing can be heard on YouTube, including his own channel.
