Maeve Toner at the Cabin Sessions, 30 Mar. 2017
Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all!
We're back with you on Thursday 30 March with special guests: Maeve Toner (vocals/autoharp), contemporary singer/ songwriter Ciaran Moran, and Americana trio Carpe Diem.
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
Labels: Americana, Old-time, On the edge, Sessions, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home