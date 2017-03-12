Mala & Fyrmoon (CH) - touring Ireland 28 Sept.-8 Oct. 2017
Thanks to the EBMA for passing on the news that the multi-talented trio Mala & FyrMoon (above), based iu central Switzerland, are now planning a ten-day tour in Ireland this coming autumn (28 Sept.-8 Oct. 2017) - their third trip over here.
Mala & FyrMoon (also on Facebook) consist of Mala (vocals, fiddle, guitar, mandolin), Vincent Zurkinden (vocals, upright bass, guitar, percussion), and Stefan Behler (vocals, guitar, dobro, mandolin, upright bass). A comprehensive press release for an earlier tour appeared on the BIB in 2016; a current blurb for them says:
Mala &FyrMoon: Folk Trio with music right from the Swiss Mountains, beautiful vocals by the female lead singer Mala accompanied by great harmonies of Stefan and Vincent. Original songs, a bucket of acoustic instruments like mandolin, fiddle, dobro, guitar, upright bass. Mala & FyrMoon are singing and telling stories about the love for life, nature and everydays journey - and about dreams that may come true...
'Folk' just hints at their range: if you want solid bluegrass, they have it in spades, as I discovered when they joined a jam at the 2015 Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival. Indeed, when I first saw them in Switzerland in 2010, I wanted to be their banjo player (despite the logistical problems). You can sample their music in a twenty-one-minute video shot live at Garrys Barber Shop in Holywood, Co. Down (the BIB is mentioned), and in their official video of 'Green light of May'. More is on YouTube and SoundCloud.
Mala & FyrMoon can be contacted for bookings at festivals, gigs, or house concerts through their website and by e-mail.
