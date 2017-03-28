LBG 2017: the new alumni
|Leadership Bluegrass graduates 2017 (photo: Alane Anno)
Thanks to Uri Kohen, who sends us this link to John Lawless's article on Bluegrass Today, 'Congratulations to the Leadership Bluegrass class of 2017', where the photo above appears. Uri, who is on the extreme right in the front row, comments: 'A bit of self indulgence on my part - but nice piece anyway.'
Joe Newberry, who performed at the Omagh festival with the Red Clay Ramblers some years back, is on the extreme right of the back row. All members of the class are named in the Bluegrass Today feature, and names will be matched to faces in an IBMA press release.
