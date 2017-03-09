09 March 2017

Last five dates in Jeff Scroggins & Colorado tour

The end to this year's tour by the powerful and exciting band Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) is approaching. Tonight they're playing at St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry; and the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, draws attention to the band's concert there on Friday night - their show at Naul last year was completely sold out. The final dates are in three venues that have been very hospitable to touring bluegrass bands. What's left of the tour schedule now stands as follows:

Thurs. 9th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 22566
Fri. 10th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 01 8020898
Sat. 11th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 6900714
Sun. 12th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2296018
Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone

After seeing Jeff Scroggins & Colorado at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, the BIB editor wrote:

Passion, precision, drive, humour, choice of material, and the interaction that blends so much energy from all over the band into a powerful unified whole - nothing of what I like to hear in a bluegrass band is lacking. Any bluegrass enthusiast who can reach one or more of their shows should do so. This applies equally to musicians - there is no band playing bluegrass in Ireland at present that can't learn something by seeing these guys.

In addition, playing bass with them this year (in place of Isaac Callendar, shown above) is Mark Schatz, twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and also a master of flatfoot dance, 'hambone' body percussion, and clawhammer banjo. So no opportunity of seeing them should be missed.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 3:15 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home