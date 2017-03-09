Last five dates in Jeff Scroggins & Colorado tour
Thurs. 9th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 22566
Fri. 10th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 01 8020898
Sat. 11th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 6900714
Sun. 12th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2296018
Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
After seeing Jeff Scroggins & Colorado at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, the BIB editor wrote:
Passion, precision, drive, humour, choice of material, and the interaction that blends so much energy from all over the band into a powerful unified whole - nothing of what I like to hear in a bluegrass band is lacking. Any bluegrass enthusiast who can reach one or more of their shows should do so. This applies equally to musicians - there is no band playing bluegrass in Ireland at present that can't learn something by seeing these guys.
In addition, playing bass with them this year (in place of Isaac Callendar, shown above) is Mark Schatz, twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and also a master of flatfoot dance, 'hambone' body percussion, and clawhammer banjo. So no opportunity of seeing them should be missed.
