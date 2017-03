The end to this year's tour by the powerful and exciting band Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) is approaching. Tonight they're playing at St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry; and the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, draws attention to the band's concert there on Friday night - their show at Naul last year was completely sold out. The final dates are in three venues that have been very hospitable to touring bluegrass bands. What's left of the tour schedule now stands as follows:Thurs. 9th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 22566Fri. 10th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre , Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 01 8020898Sat. 11th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 6900714Sun. 12th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2296018Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneAfter seeing Jeff Scroggins & Colorado at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, the BIB editor wrote:In addition, playing bass with them this year (in place of, shown above) is, twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and also a master of flatfoot dance, 'hambone' body percussion, and clawhammer banjo. So no opportunity of seeing them should be missed.

