Ireland represented in IBMA's LBG 2017 class
As the BIB announced on 20 Jan., the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) will be holding its 2017 Leadership Bluegrass class next week in Nashville, TN. Flying out this weekend to take part is Uri Kohen, founder and chief organiser of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, held every June in Westport, Co. Mayo.
The BIB sends Uri renewed congratulations and every good wish for the trip. As can be seen from the IBMA release, he is the only one of the twenty-six members of this year's class to come from outside the USA.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home