I Draw Slow: new album for release on 21 Apr. / 12 May 2017
The latest press release from Compass Records announces that the new eleven-track album by Dublin's I Draw Slow, Turn your face to the sun, will be released on 21 April in the USA and on 12 May in the rest of the world.
The April release will coincide with a tour by I Draw Slow in Penn-sylvania, New York State, North Carolina (including MerleFest), Tennessee, and Washington DC (19-30 Apr.). They will be in the USA again in late June and July, playing at festivals in California and Virginia.
A live performance of one of the songs on the album, 'Don't wake the children', can be seen on the press release and also on YouTube. More details, including full tour dates as they stand at present, are here.
