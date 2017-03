Are your audiences tired of the 5-string banjo sound? Would they rather hear tenor banjo instead? No need to learn a different technique or buy another banjo - the Volo Bogtrotters old-time band (above), based in Chicago, found the answer back in 1999. Their example can be followed by any band with a spare member or a trustworthy friend from the audience.Listen to the Bogtrotters play 'Lost Indian' (aka 'Goin' down the river') with the traditional 'fiddlesticks' method applied to banjo, demonstrated on YouTube 'for the first time ever'.

Labels: Banjo, Old-time, Video