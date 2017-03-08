Foghorn Stringband in Ireland, 1-12 May 2017
|L-r: Nadine Landry, Caleb Klauder, Reeb Willms, Sammy Lind
In the last six weeks the BIB has carried some partial news of the coming return to Ireland by the Foghorn Stringband from Portland, OR. Thanks to Nadine Landry (the Foghorns' bass player, who recently had an Ear Trumpets Labs microphone named after her) for the complete schedule of this regrettably short tour:
Mon. 1st May: Feile Na Bealtaine, Dingle, Co. Kerry 3.00 p.m., venue TBA
Thurs. 4th-Sun. 7th: Fiddle Fair, Baltimore, Co. Cork*
Thurs. 11th: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 9.00 p.m. (Clonmel World Music)
Fri. 12th: Ballyboughal Hall, Ballyboughal, north Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m., €10
*Nadine writes: 'Our show is on the Thursday plus a square dance on the Saturday.' The Fiddle Fair describes the Foghorns as 'possibly the most popular act in the history of the festival'.
