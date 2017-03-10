You will find many new and old names, as previous winners also have been invited to join this special edition. EWOB 2017 will be special for two reasons, since this will also be the last EWOB to be held in Voorthuizen.EWOB 2017 started out as a dream many years ago to create a platform for bluegrass acts and bring the European bluegrass scene together a few days each year. It gives us great pleasure that we are able to organise the festival for the 20th time in Voorthuizen.However, due to the fact that city council of Voorthuizen has different plans for the EWOB location 't Trefpunt', it will no longer be possible to organise the festival here in the future. A new location will have to be found, including people to carry the torch.Please give this some thought and e-mail us or approach us during EWOB if you have something to offer to continue the tradition!We hope to see you in May!

