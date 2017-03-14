European bluegrass news - in a new form
Thanks to Eugene O'Brien, chair of the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA), for the news that the EBMA is to begin issuing next month a monthly newsletter, taking the place of the long-established Bluegrass Europe quarterly magazine.
All members of the EBMA will receive it as part of the benefits from their subscription (EBMA membership fees have also been reduced). The EBMA is expected to issue a major press release about this in the very near future.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home