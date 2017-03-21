Digging in the archives
Readers who look up items in the BIB archives will occasionally come across links to posts on the European Bluegrass Blog (EBB). If you try the link, you may find yourself on the EBB, but confronted by a message that says the page you are looking for no longer exists.
If this happens, don't lose heart. The EBB post you wanted to see will have been created in the same month as the BIB post that had the link to it; so while you're on the EBB, scroll down through its archives (in the right-hand sidebar) and look through the posts for that month. It will be there!
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home