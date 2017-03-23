Chick Corea and Béla Fleck at the National Concert Hall, 10 July 2017
Chris Thile earlier this week, Dublin's National Concert Hall announces that two other legends, keyboardist Chick Corea and banjoist Béla Fleck, will be presented in concert together on Monday 10 July (a couple of days after the 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in Athy, Co. Kildare). The NCH says the programme
will combine Corea and Fleck’s most recognisable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album The enchantment and their extraordinary live set Two. With a mix of jazz and pop standards, crossing a myriad of genres, from jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco, and gospel, this will be a casual, intimate evening with two legends from different musical worlds.
Samples of music by the pair are on YouTube. More details and online booking facilities are on the NCH web page for the concert: Chick Corea and Béla Fleck, National Concert Hall, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.; €45, €39.50, €32.50.
Rodney Crowell and Jim Lauderdale will also be in concert at the NCH twenty days later, 30 July. Jim Lauderdale was on the cover of Bluegrass Unlimited in Feb. 2013.
PPS: A major new feature on and interview with Béla Fleck by Jen Hughes, including a good deal on his musical relationship with Chris Thile, has just appeared on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: CDs, concerts, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home