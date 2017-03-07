Brooksie Wells & Round Hill (USA) at Dublin Unitarian Church, 2 Apr. 2017
mid December the BIB carried the news that singer/songwriter and Americana artist Brooksie Wells, accompanied by Round Hill - Lisa Kay Howard on mandolin and her husband Wally Hughes on fiddle and resonator guitar - will be touring Ireland in April 2017.
The tour begins on Sunday 2 April (less than four weeks away) at the Dublin Unitarian Church on the College of Surgeons side of Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. As can be seen from its events schedule, the Unitarian Church has an active and varied programme of music. cinema, and other arts. The concert begins at 3.00 p.m. in the Church's vestry, and admission is free – though donations, to be shared between the Church Restoration Fund and the artistes, are encouraged.
Brooksie Wells grew up in the South with parents involved in the civil rights movement. Her last album, Down home divas, went to #2 on the Roots Americana Charts, and she comes to Ireland with a new album, North east rising sun. You can hear entire songs here or find out more about Brooksie at www.brooksiewells.com.
Lisa Kay hosts 'The Old Home Place' radio show on WAMU's Bluegrass Country. She and Wally both perform with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike (featuring Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Tom Gray on bass) as well as with other bands. Dates for the tour are:
Sun. 2nd Apr.: Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, 3.00 p.m.
Mon. 3rd: Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare (Ballymore Acoustic Gigs)
Tues. 4th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 5th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo 7.00-9.00 p.m.
Fri. 7th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry
|Brooksie Wells & Round Hill: (l-r) Wally Hughes, Brooksie,
and Lisa Kay Howard
