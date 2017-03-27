Brooksie Wells and Round Hill (USA) at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, 3 Apr. 2017
16 Dec. 2016 and two occasions earlier this month (7 Mar., 14 Mar.) the forthcoming tour by singer/songwriter and Americana artist Brooksie Wells, accompanied by Round Hill - Lisa Kay Howard on mandolin and her husband Wally Hughes on fiddle and resonator guitar.
The first show in the tour begins at 3.00 p.m. this coming Sunday (2 April) at the Unitarian Church, Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, where admission is free (though donations, to be shared between the Church Restoration Fund and the performers, are invited).
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs now announce on their blog the second show in the tour, on the following night (Mon. 3 Apr.) in Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Doors open at 8.30 p.m., and admission is €12. The remaining dates for the tour are:
Tues. 4th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Wed. 5th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 7.00-9.00 p.m.
Fri. 7th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; €15 / €12. Pre-booking essential (box office 066 9478956).
