A bluegrass band wanted for barn wedding on 29 Apr. 2017
The BIB editor writes:
The BIB headnote carries the clear warning: 'Send in news or queries by e-mail, please; we can't send a direct reply to a comment on a post.' The reason is that when a message arrives as a comment, there is no indication of the address of the sender.
The warning has been added because over the years many messages have been received in this form, and if they're worth a response the best we can do is put the content in a post, as with the following recent message from Jean Pettit:
Hi. I am looking for a bluegrass band to play a 2 hour slot from 7 to 9 at a barn wedding on 29th April 2017? Unfortunately the group we had booked cannot facilitate due to a members illness. Have you any recommendations? ?
Briefly, no. There's no indication where this event is to take place, or any other details about it. The message arrived as a comment, so we have no idea where Jean Pettit is or how to contact him/her, unless he/she reads the BIB. If so, his/her best course might be to check the list of bands in the right-hand sidebar, which will at least indicate which ones might be based within easy reach of the venue. Contacting the We Dig Roots! agency would also be possible.
