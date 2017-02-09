The Cabin Sessions, Dundrum, Dublin, 23 Feb. 2017
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all!
Back again on 23 Feb. - the Cabin Crew with special guests Shane & Paul Hennessy, HueGrass, and from the USA JoJo O and the Woods! Hope to see ya there!
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
