Slocan Ramblers (CAN) in Ireland, 19-29 Oct. 2017
The BIB mentioned the Slocan Ramblers (CAN) in several posts between 23 Sept. and 24 Oct. last year, beginning with the news from the Brookfield Knights agency that the band would be available for bookings in October and November this year.
The agency's website now shows that the Ramblers will be playing ten dates in Ireland at the beginning of a four-week tour of these islands:
Thurs. Oct. 19th: Crusoe’s, Castlerock, Co Londonderry
Fri. 20th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
Sat. 21st: Bunratty, Co. Clare
Sun. 22nd: Belfast; venue TBC
Mon. 23rd: (rest day)
Tues. 24th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 25th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Thurs. 26th: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
Fri. 27th: Sligo Live (Hawk's Well Theatre), Sligo town
Sat. 28th: High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. Cork
Sun. 29th: The Sky and the Ground, Wexford town
The dates are entered on the BIB calendar, so make your autumn plans accordingly. The Ramblers' work can be sampled on YouTube.
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home