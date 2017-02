Sligo's Rackhouse Pilfer continue to set the standard for busy bands: here's their schedule, beginning with tomorrow night.Fri. 17th: Gilroys, Enniscrone, Co. SligoSat. 18th: 5th on Teeling, Sligo townSun. 19th: John The Miners, Carrick, Co. SligoMon. 20th: McGarrigles, Sligo townThurs. 23rd: Convention Centre, DublinFri. 24th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. TyroneSat. 25th: Percy Whelan's, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. LeitrimSun. 26th: Voodoo, Letterkenny, Co. DonegalMon. 27th: McGarrigles, Sligo townFri. 3rd Mar.: Belfast Empire, BelfastSat. 4th: Abbey Hotel, Donegal townIn the rest of March their dates are in Britain. Full details are on their Facebook schedule

