Rackhouse Pilfer: coming gigs in Ireland and Britain
Rackhouse Pilfer continue to set the standard for busy bands: here's their schedule, beginning with tomorrow night.
Fri. 17th: Gilroys, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo
Sat. 18th: 5th on Teeling, Sligo town
Sun. 19th: John The Miners, Carrick, Co. Sligo
Mon. 20th: McGarrigles, Sligo town
Thurs. 23rd: Convention Centre, Dublin
Fri. 24th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 25th: Percy Whelan's, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Sun. 26th: Voodoo, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Mon. 27th: McGarrigles, Sligo town
Fri. 3rd Mar.: Belfast Empire, Belfast
Sat. 4th: Abbey Hotel, Donegal town
In the rest of March their dates are in Britain. Full details are on their Facebook schedule.
