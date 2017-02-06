Slane Studios for rehearsal and recording
Slane Rehearsal and Recording Studios in Co. Meath for bringing to our notice the facilities there for artists wanting to rehearse, or to record a demo or an entire album, in circumstances that allow them to be immersed in their music.
Crookedwood Farm, a former dairy farm just off the N51 halfway between Slane and Navan, with views across the Boyne Valley. The haybarns have been tastfully converted into three spacious light-filled rehearsal studios, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and comfortable accommodation for up to eight people. More details, including full specifications for the studios and many photos, are on the website.
Rehearsal rates are €35 for two hours, and €10 for every extra hour; a full backline is provided. For recording and accommodation rates, please call to discuss - Slane Studios can be contacted through the website, by 'phone (mobile 086 3122872), or by e-mail.
Labels: Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home