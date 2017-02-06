06 February 2017

Slane Studios for rehearsal and recording

Thanks to Enda Gavin of Slane Rehearsal and Recording Studios in Co. Meath for bringing to our notice the facilities there for artists wanting to rehearse, or to record a demo or an entire album, in circumstances that allow them to be immersed in their music.

The Studios are at Crookedwood Farm, a former dairy farm just off the N51 halfway between Slane and Navan, with views across the Boyne Valley. The haybarns have been tastfully converted into three spacious light-filled rehearsal studios, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and comfortable accommodation for up to eight people. More details, including full specifications for the studios and many photos, are on the website.

Rehearsal rates are €35 for two hours, and €10 for every extra hour; a full backline is provided. For recording and accommodation rates, please call to discuss - Slane Studios can be contacted through the website, by 'phone (mobile 086 3122872), or by e-mail.

