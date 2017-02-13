Sarah Jarosz wins two Grammies
Sarah Jarosz (USA), who played three shows in Ireland at the end of last month, won the awards for Best American Roots Performance with her 'House of mercy' and Best Folk Album with Undercurrent, and also took part in the awards ceremony as a presenter.
Vince Gill, as writer of 'Kid sister', won the Best American Roots Song award; and the award for Best Bluegrass Album went to the O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor for their Coming home. More details on Bluegrass Today.
