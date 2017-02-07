One more reason to visit Kentucky
The International Bluegrass Music Museum (IBMM) announced last week on its Facebook that the main instrument used during his career by J.D. Crowe (inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2003) is now on display (see photo) at the Museum in Owensboro, KY. The IBMM says:
This 1929 original 3, no-hole flathead #9467-5 can be heard on many classic Jimmy Martin recordings as well as Rounder 0044, Bluegrass Album Band and many more.
A further reason to go to Owensboro to see this legendary instrument, the 'Banger', is that it is not among those featured in Jim Mills's Gibson Mastertone flathead 5-string banjos of the 1930s and 1940s (2009), though it is mentioned for its no-hole tone ring. (One of J.D. Crowe's banjos is featured in the book: his 1937 RB-75 #752-4.) So take any chance to see the Banger up close.
