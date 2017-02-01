La Fuente Old Blues Week

Welcome to blues lovers, and lovers of the traditional music of the US! La Fuente offers the opportunity to have the holiday of a lifetime! Following the success of the Old-Time Music weeks, the good folks at La Fuente are embarking on a new venture, the. This promises to be an amazing week, with the usual La Fuente attractions of great food, great company, and the lovely Andalusian countryside.Dates for the week will be September 23rd to September 30th, 2017, and the cost will be £750, not including travel, but including everything else you will require - shared en-suite accommodation at the lovely Casona Granado hotel in the beautiful village of El Pilar, all meals, tuition, use of all facilities, and transfers between the hotel and the nearby villa where classes will take place. A £100 deposit (non-returnable) will secure your place on the week.

Labels: Blues, Instruction, Old-time, Workshops