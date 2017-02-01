Old Blues Week at La Fuente, 23-30 Sept. 2017
Blues, bluegrass, and old-time music are closely interwoven, so thanks to Kate Lissauer, organiser of the Music Weeks holidays in Andalusia, who writes:
Welcome to blues lovers, and lovers of the traditional music of the US! La Fuente offers the opportunity to have the holiday of a lifetime! Following the success of the Old-Time Music weeks, the good folks at La Fuente are embarking on a new venture, the La Fuente Old Blues Week. This promises to be an amazing week, with the usual La Fuente attractions of great food, great company, and the lovely Andalusian countryside.
Dates for the week will be September 23rd to September 30th, 2017, and the cost will be £750, not including travel, but including everything else you will require - shared en-suite accommodation at the lovely Casona Granado hotel in the beautiful village of El Pilar, all meals, tuition, use of all facilities, and transfers between the hotel and the nearby villa where classes will take place. A £100 deposit (non-returnable) will secure your place on the week.
Teachers will include the legendary Ernie Hawkins (photo), Alice Gerrard, Katie Bradley, Stu Weetman, and Joe Evans. More details on all these are on the latest La Fuente newsletter.
This spring's Old-Time Music Week at La Fuente, led by Dave Bing of West Virginia, will be held on 6-13 May 2017.
Labels: Blues, Instruction, Old-time, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home