Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) - responses needed
On 18 Feb. the BIB carried news from Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency that Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (photo) will be available for bookings in these islands in the period 27 Sept.-11 Oct. 2017 inclusive.
Loudon now writes specifically to promoters, event organisers, and venue owners in Ireland:
We [...] have had one or two expressions of interest from venues and promoters in your neck of the woods, but to make it a possibility, we need to stimulate additional interest in order to justify the travel costs from UK mainland. I would very much appreciate it if anyone who might be in a position to give the band a slot but has not already responded, would respond to this message to let us know - and better still, provide a steer on preferred dates. Many thanks in anticipation.
Read Loudon's full message, incorporating the original announcement about the band, here. He can be contacted by e-mail.
