Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) available for bookings 27 Sept.-11 Oct. 2017
Laura Cortese (2nd from left) & the Dance Cards (photo: Patrik Bonnet)
Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency announces that Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards will be available for bookings in these islands in the period from 27 September to 11 October inclusive, as opportunities in Scandinavia will make it practicable for them.
The band (also on Facebook) consists of Laura (fiddle, vocals), Valerie Thompson (cello, vocals), Jenna Moynihan (fiddle, vocals), and Natalie Bohrn (bass). The first three all went to Boston's Berklee College of Music, and Bohrn to Brandon University's School of Music. Their bio says:
The result is a sound that can start as a string band and morph into a string quartet, female a cappella group, or indie band; all while staying honest and true to their identity as folk instrumentalists. [...] This is post-folk that seriously rocks.
Their music can be heard on YouTube, including their own channel. Loudon sends this link as a sample, and adds:
Please [...] let us know if you would like to grab them for a slot on your music programme – and if possible provide a steer on preferred date or dates – to help us when it comes to looking at sensible routing.
You can also hear their version of the old-time 'Greasy coat' here. Contact Brookfield Knights here.
