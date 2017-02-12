Ken Perlman: news, winter 2017
Melodic clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar master Ken Perlman sends his latest e-newsletter for the first quarter of 2017, with news of some major events later in the year.
Ken's playing of Harold Schiffman's 'Concerto for banjo and orchestra' is now on CD (Vintage soundscapes); informal video of a short passage can be seen on his Facebook. He also has a new solo banjo CD in preparation, largely consisting of tunes he collected on Prince Edward Island (PEI). His book on PEI fiddle music has received high praise, and the website Down Home Bowing holds well over 1,500 musical selections and 400 oral history selections from PEI, together with hundreds of photographs and video clips.
Ken teaches at several major banjo camps and is also available for person-to person lessons by Skype. His website includes a personal tribute to Alan Jabbour, who died a month ago. Ken will be touring next month in Kentucky and Tennessee with the celebrated West Virginia fiddler Bobby Taylor (who was interviewed in the last issue of Old Time Herald magazine). More details, plus news of publications and recordings, are on Ken's website.
