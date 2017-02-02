Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) back in Ireland, 23 Feb.-13 Mar. 2017
Thanks to the indispensable John Nyhan for the news that he has arranged a tour of nearly three weeks, beginning later this month, for the admirable Jeff Scroggins & Colorado - their third tour here, in response to the demand generated by their visits in 2015 and 2016. After seeing them at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, I wrote:
Passion, precision, drive, humour, choice of material, and the interaction that blends so much energy from all over the band into a powerful unified whole - nothing of what I like to hear in a bluegrass band is lacking. Any bluegrass enthusiast who can reach one or more of their shows should do so. This applies equally to musicians - there is no band playing bluegrass in Ireland at present that can't learn something by seeing these guys.
In addition, playing bass with them this year (in place of Isaac Callendar, shown above) is Mark Schatz, twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and also a master of flatfoot dance, 'hambone' body percussion, and clawhammer banjo.
The band's schedule now stands as follows:
February 2017
Thurs. 23rd: McGregor's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 086 8464509 (The Bridge Complex fundraising concert)
Fri, 24th: Old Church Rooms, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2749301
Sat. 25th: Roots Concert Room (upstairs), Craineens Bar, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 085 2513986
Sun. 26th: Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Box office: 028 37118.
Mon. 27th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 087 7921771 / 087 6492514
March 2017
Wed. 1st: Baker's Bar, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 086 1702021
Thurs. 2nd: Rossmore Theatre, Rossmore, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 4481086
Fri. 3rd: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 391656
Sat. 4th: Firkin Crane Theatre, John Redmond St., Shandon, Cork city, 8.00 p.m.; support act Greenshine. Tel. 021 4507487
Sun. 5th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651
Wed. 8th: Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 1804870
Thurs. 9th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 22566
Fri. 10th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 01 8020898
Sat. 11th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 6900714
Sun. 12th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2296018
Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
*John Nyhan is also presenting the Special Consensus for the last two concerts in their present tour, on Sun. 5 Feb. in the Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, at 8.30 p.m., and on Mon. 6 Feb. in the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth. John reports that tickets for the Banteer show are selling well but some are still available. The Kilworth show, however, is now COMPLETELY SOLD OUT.
Fans in the Kilworth area should get to Banteer if at all possible: the Special C. last night, at their second Dublin show on this tour, were in as powerful a form as I've ever heard them - all the more impressive as they've been working and travelling continuously for three weeks, including a trip to Glasgow and back.
2 Comments:
go John!
Special C were amazing in The Red Room Cookstown on Tue night, snap up those last seats. And Mark Shatz coming with Jeff Scroggins, wow, shaping up to be a great start to 2017!
