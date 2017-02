*

COMPLETELY SOLD OUT

Thanks to the indispensablefor the news that he has arranged a tour of nearly three weeks, beginning later this month, for the admirable Jeff Scroggins & Colorado - their third tour here, in response to the demand generated by their visits in 2015 and 2016. After seeing them at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, I wrote:In addition, playing bass with them this year (in place of, shown above) is, twice IBMA Bass Player of the Year, and also a master of flatfoot dance, 'hambone' body percussion, and clawhammer banjo.The band's schedule now stands as follows:Thurs. 23rd: McGregor's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 086 8464509 (The Bridge Complex fundraising concert)Fri, 24th: Old Church Rooms, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2749301Sat. 25th: Roots Concert Room (upstairs), Craineens Bar, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 085 2513986Sun. 26th: Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Box office: 028 37118.Mon. 27th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 087 7921771 / 087 6492514Wed. 1st: Baker's Bar, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 086 1702021Thurs. 2nd: Rossmore Theatre, Rossmore, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 4481086Fri. 3rd: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 391656Sat. 4th: Firkin Crane Theatre, John Redmond St., Shandon, Cork city, 8.00 p.m.; support act Greenshine . Tel. 021 4507487Sun. 5th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651Wed. 8th: Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 1804870Thurs. 9th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 22566Fri. 10th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre , Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 01 8020898Sat. 11th: Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 6900714Sun. 12th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 2296018Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneJohn Nyhan is also presenting the Special Consensus for the last two concerts in their present tour, on Sun. 5 Feb. in the Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, at 8.30 p.m., and on Mon. 6 Feb. in the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth. John reports that tickets for the Banteer show are selling well but some are still available. The Kilworth show, however, is nowFans in the Kilworth area should get to Banteer if at all possible: the Special C. last night, at their second Dublin show on this tour, were in as powerful a form as I've ever heard them - all the more impressive as they've been working and travelling continuously for three weeks, including a trip to Glasgow and back.

