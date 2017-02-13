I Draw Slow signed by Compass Records
Dublin's I Draw Slow have joined the artist roster of Compass Records. The respected Nashville-based label records such bluegrass artists as Michael Cleveland, Claire Lynch, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and the Special Consensus, while their acquisition of the Green Linnet and Mulligan Records catalogues gave them the largest catalogue of Celtic music anywhere in the world.
Garry West, co-founder of Compass with banjo wizard Alison Brown, says of I Draw Slow: 'More than anything we’ve been impressed with the strength of the songwriting, the sibling harmony, and the musical proficiency of the band. They are truly dedicated to their craft.' Read more here.
