Dublin's I Draw Slow have joined the artist roster of Compass Records . The respected Nashville-based label records such bluegrass artists as, and the, while their acquisition of the Green Linnet and Mulligan Records catalogues gave them the largest catalogue of Celtic music anywhere in the world., co-founder of Compass with banjo wizard, says of I Draw Slow: 'More than anything we’ve been impressed with the strength of the songwriting, the sibling harmony, and the musical proficiency of the band. They are truly dedicated to their craft.' Read more here

