Earl Scruggs Mastertone for sale
12 Feb.) has a top-class banjo for sale: a 1990 Gibson Earl Scruggs Mastertone 5-string banjo, with Keith tuners on 2nd and 3rd strings, hearts and flowers inlay, and Five Star banjo head. The photo above, and the link, are from the Gibson website; ten photos of Jimmy's banjo can be seen at this page on adverts.ie. Ignore the 'Sold' label on the page.
The description there continues: 'superb banjo, original condition, with a wonderful sound, with original case [also shown in the photos]. No p/ex. Cash only.' The asking price is €3,000. Jimmy is selling the Gibson as he intends to buy a Stelling Staghorn. Perhaps there's a Staghorn owner out there who wants to swap? It was just such an exchange that got Earl his Granada and Don Reno his RB-75 'Nellie'. Jimmy can be contacted at 086 8442026.
