(see the BIB for 12 Feb. ) has a top-class banjo for sale: a 1990 Gibson Earl Scruggs Mastertone 5-string banjo, with Keith tuners on 2nd and 3rd strings, hearts and flowers inlay, and Five Star banjo head . The photo above, and the link, are from the Gibson website;of Jimmy's banjo can be seen at this page on adverts.ie . Ignore the 'Sold' label on the page.The description there continues: 'superb banjo, original condition, with a wonderful sound, with original case []. No p/ex. Cash only.' The asking price is €3,000. Jimmy is selling the Gibson as he intends to buy a Stelling Staghorn . Perhaps there's a Staghorn owner out there who wants to swap? It was just such an exchange that got Earl his Granada andhis RB-75 'Nellie'. Jimmy can be contacted at 086 8442026.

Labels: Banjo, For sale / wanted