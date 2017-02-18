Earl Scruggs: banjo icon out next month
The new book on Earl Scruggs, father of Bluegrass Banjo, mentioned in the BIB on 24 Sept. last, is due out next month: Earl Scruggs: banjo icon, by Gordon Castelnero and David L. Russell. It is based on extensive interviews with Earl's family and many notable banjo-players and others who knew him or came under his influence. John McEuen writes:
Earl Scruggs was a leader whose unassuming nature meant he was always excited to meet a new fan, even though he was a music legend. This book gives us essential insights into Earl’s life. His life’s work will influence and inspire forever, as rare few have over the years. Earl made it a better world, and he’s the reason I have a life in music. Without him there would not have been a Will the circle be unbroken record.
The 256-page book comprises eight chapters, bibliographical notes, and a select bibliography, and includes a foreword by Béla Fleck. More details and advance reviews are on the publishers' website. Earl Scruggs: banjo icon, by Gordon Castelnero and David L. Russell, is published by Rowman & Littlefield at $40.00 (hardback) and $39.99 (e-Book).
The Rowman & Littlefield catalogue includes other books on country and related music; in Alanna Nash's Behind closed doors: talking with the legends of country music, one of the artists interviewed was Bill Monroe.
