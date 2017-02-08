Darrell Scott in Ireland, 2-15 Mar. 2017
Thanks to Niamh Honer, audience development and marketing manager of the Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 24, for the news that multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter Darrell Scott will be at the Civic Theatre on Saturday 4 March at 8.00 p.m. Tickets are €25 (€22 concession), and there's a meal deal: €35 for a ticket and a two-course meal.
Darrell Scott has collaborated with Steve Earle, Sam Bush, Emmylou Harris, John Cowan, Verlon Thompson, Guy Clark, Tim O'Brien, Kate Rusby, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Mary Gauthier, and many others. His album with Tim O'Brien, We’re usually a lot better than this, was released in October 2012.
His music has attracted a growing fanbase, and he tours regularly with his own band. In early 2005 his Theatre of the unheard was Album of the Year in the 4th Annual Independent Music Awards. His latest album, Crooked road, was released on 25 May 2010. Plenty of videos of his music are on his website or YouTube.
In addition to the Civic Theatre, his online schedule gives the following dates in Ireland, with more details for each event:
Thurs. 2nd-Fri. 3rd: 13th United Airlines Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival
Sun. 5th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Thurs. 9th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Sun. 12th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town
Mon. 13th-Wed. 15th: Songwriting intensive workshop, Kinvara, Co. Galway
