'Country Cuts'. Mar. 2017 issue
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the March 2017 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It includes details of the tour by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), which began last night (23 Feb.) in Sixmilebridge; of the 13th United Airlines Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival at the beginning of next month; and also of the 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, which will be held on 7-8 July. The newsletter can be read in full here.
