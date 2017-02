Thanks toof the Country Music Association of Ireland for the March 2017 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It includes details of the tour by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), which began last night (23 Feb.) in Sixmilebridge; of the 13th United Airlines Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival at the beginning of next month; and also of the 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree , which will be held on 7-8 July. The newsletter can be read in full here

Labels: Associations, Country, Media