Basstree String Band in Ireland, 8-10 June 2017
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. Mark sends this introduction:
The Basstree String Band, with roots in Norwich and Lincolnshire, play classic and contemporary bluegrass with close harmonies and blistering instrumentals. Their musicianship is top-notch with a respect for tradition and played with soul.
Howard Burton is a sought-after bluegrass banjo player, who has led banjo workshops at numerous UK festivals and at the Sore Fingers School in the Cotswolds, placed at the Galax Fiddlers Convention, and teaches banjo from his home in Norwich.
Mark Jones is a flatpick guitarist, having studied the genre in the UK and East Tennessee whilst working at Steve Kaufman's Palace Theatre. Mark and Howard have played bluegrass together for over twenty-five years and also are part of the Dude Coopers, an established band active on the UK festival circuit since 2007.
Asa Hardy-Brownlie is a talented multi-instrumentalist with a background in traditional American music and Gypsy Jazz. He performs bass duties as well as main and harmony vocals.
Mark also sends two video clips of the band in rehearsal: 'Raised on pain' and 'Pike County breakdown'. The dates on their schedule are:
Wed. 7th June: The Craigdarroch Hotel, Moniaive, Scotland
Thurs. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 9th: Jesters Bar, Westport, Co. Mayo
Sat. 10th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
