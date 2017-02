Thanks tofor the news that the(above; GB) will be visiting Ireland in early June; the tour includes the opening night of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival . Mark sends this introduction:Mark also sends two video clips of the band in rehearsal: 'Raised on pain' and 'Pike County breakdown' . The dates on their schedule are:Wed. 7th June: The Craigdarroch Hotel, Moniaive, ScotlandThurs. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneFri. 9th: Jesters Bar, Westport, Co. MayoSat. 10th: The Weigh Inn, Omagh, Co. Tyrone

Labels: Festivals, Video, Visiting bands