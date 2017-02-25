BassTree String Band (GB) now on Facebook
Thanks to Mark Jones for the news that the BassTree String Band (see the BIB for 10 Feb.), based in eastern England, are now on Facebook.
The band comprises (photo, l-r) Mark, guitar; Howard Burton, banjo; and Asa Hardy-Brownlie (bass). Mark and Howard are also members of the Dude Coopers bluegrass band, well known on the UK festival circuit. The BassTree String Band will be playing several dates in Ireland in early June, including the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival: see our earlier post and the BIB calendar.
NB: please note that the Westport Festival Facebook has a new address.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home