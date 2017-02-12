12 February 2017

Banjo lessons in Kilkenny and Tipperary?

On 6 Jan. 2017 the BIB published a request from Michael O'Grady (fiddle, banjo) for any information on bluegrass instruction, group classes, or sessions in the Co. Kilkenny or Tipperary area.

Jimmy Tomkins now sends a similar query about banjo lessons in the same general area, Kilkenny and Tipperary. Anyone who can give information or other assistance should contact Jimmy by e-mail.

For reference: Tom Cussen has a list of music teachers on his Clareen Banjos website, which includes half a dozen names of 5-string teachers in various parts of the country. Check this list if you're looking for instruction; and if you give banjo lessons, please make sure your name and contact details are on the list.

