Banjo lessons in Kilkenny and Tipperary?
On 6 Jan. 2017 the BIB published a request from Michael O'Grady (fiddle, banjo) for any information on bluegrass instruction, group classes, or sessions in the Co. Kilkenny or Tipperary area.
Jimmy Tomkins now sends a similar query about banjo lessons in the same general area, Kilkenny and Tipperary. Anyone who can give information or other assistance should contact Jimmy by e-mail.
For reference: Tom Cussen has a list of music teachers on his Clareen Banjos website, which includes half a dozen names of 5-string teachers in various parts of the country. Check this list if you're looking for instruction; and if you give banjo lessons, please make sure your name and contact details are on the list.
