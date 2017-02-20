Baltimore Fiddle Fair, 3-7 May 2017
website, and there's a great deal in it to interest BIB readers, especially fiddlers. Bios and website links are given on the Fair's lineup pages.
On Thursday 4 May the evening concert includes Gilles Apap (F) whose wide-ranging tastes include bluegrass, which he has played with Blue Railroad Train (F); he will be playing at Baltimore with Myriam Lafargue.
Following them will be the Foghorn Stringband (USA), whom the Fair describes as 'possibly the most popular act in the history of the festival'. At present their online tour schedule shows only two other dates in Ireland in the first half of May, but we hope to be able to give a fuller list soon.
On Saturday 6 May Nick Gareiss (USA) & Allison de Groot (USA), and Darol Anger's Republic of Strings (USA) will be playing; and on Sunday 7 May Darol Anger will be joined by Tim O'Brien, whose stint at the Fair appears to be his only Irish show in a tour including Britain and the Netherlands. Tickets are now on sale for all the Fair's events.
