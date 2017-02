Already, May 2017 looks like being an eventful month. On 25 November the BIB published news from the April Verch Band of the coming release ofalbum (due out later this month) and a tour of Europe in the spring of 2017 that would include Ireland.At that time details were available of only one show in Ireland, but the band's online tour schedule now shows the following dates:Wed. 10th May: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. TyroneThurs. 11th: Bangor Castle, Bangor, Co. DownFri. 12th: Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim townSat. 13th: Market Place Theatre, Armagh citySun. 14th: Black Box, BelfastMon. 15th: Private event, Buncrana, Co. DonegalTues. 16th: Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin 14Wed. 17th: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. LeitrimThis is part of a three-week tour (6-27 May) that begins and ends in Switzerland and will take the band also to Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

Labels: Dance, Fiddle, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands