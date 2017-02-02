April Verch Band (CAN): tour dates for May 2017
April Verch Band at MerleFest 2016 (photo: Chad Casterline)
Already, May 2017 looks like being an eventful month. On 25 November the BIB published news from the April Verch Band of the coming release of The April Verch anthology album (due out later this month) and a tour of Europe in the spring of 2017 that would include Ireland.
At that time details were available of only one show in Ireland, but the band's online tour schedule now shows the following dates:
Wed. 10th May: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Thurs. 11th: Bangor Castle, Bangor, Co. Down
Fri. 12th: Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim town
Sat. 13th: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city
Sun. 14th: Black Box, Belfast
Mon. 15th: Private event, Buncrana, Co. Donegal
Tues. 16th: Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Wed. 17th: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
This is part of a three-week tour (6-27 May) that begins and ends in Switzerland and will take the band also to Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic.
Labels: Dance, Fiddle, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home