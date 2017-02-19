A night to remember
I want again to give my warmest thanks to everyone who was a part of the gathering last night (Saturday) at the GAA Centre in Athy, Co. Kildare, marking my retirement as a member of Woodbine. Many had come a long way to be there, and the kindness and generosity shown to me - and Carol - were overwhelming.
Special thanks must of course go to Tony O'Brien for bringing it about; and to the many musicians who came and picked, making it one of the most enjoyable nights of music I can remember. The show was opened in great style by Woodbine in their present lineup (above, with Martin Cooney on banjo). There is every good reason to look forward to the Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree in July.
