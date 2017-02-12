A good night - but not goodbye!
Woodbine host a special retirement night for Richard on Sat. 18th Feb. in Athy GAA Centre @ 8.30 p.m. Many guest musicians will attend and we hope to see many of our loyal supporters there for a great night of bluegrass.
Fashion note: The 'blazer' is a cowboy shirt cut down into a short jacker. 'Keep on the Bluegrass' T-shirt by Anne Steel of Maui Waui Graphic Design. Taken at Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2015.
