The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) recognises the contribution made by live music venues to the scene here by giving an overall national award for the best venue, as well as regional awards. This year, in the ninth annual awards, members of the public can vote as well as IMRO members. One lucky voter will win a Samsung Galaxy Tab 3.
A short list has been compiled of twenty-five venues that can be voted for, and it includes several names of venues that often appear on the BIB calendar. If your favourite is on this list, you can vote for it here
