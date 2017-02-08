4th Annual Mountain Roots Music Weekend, Cahersiveen, 28-30 Apr. 2017
Teacht Thar Sáile Folk Club are looking forward to hosting our Fourth Annual Mountain Roots Music Weekend, here in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.
Last year brought even more Roots enthusiasts to Cahersiveen to enjoy the music, atmosphere and lovely scenery in and surrounding the town. Visitors hailed from other parts of the 'Kingdom' and country along with people from the UK, Europe, the States, and New Zealand. Those were just the people that I met!
This year we welcome back some of our groups, such as the Dizzy Blues Band and Two Time Polka, and we look forward to welcoming a top-class bluegrass group from the States called High Plains Tradition. We will also be joined by Séan Garvey, Greenshine, the Stargazers, Mick Power, John Nyhan, Hank Wedel, along with many more local artists and performers.
We will of course have our open session and our youth contribution! We also have included a listening venue with the addition of our 'Roots Concert Room'.
We have successfully hosted two events here during the winter where Hank Wedel and Pat Horgan entertained an appreciative listening audience. The venue is intimate and relaxed and people can enjoy a drink while being able to listen to the music in this concert style setting, We host Jeff Scroggins and Colorado on 25 Feb. and Four Star Trio on 1 April.
The Roots Weekend itself takes place in Cahersiveen on the May Bank Holiday Weekend from Friday 28 April until Sunday 30 April 2017.
Full details of acts and more information are given on the Club's website. The BIB hopes to have a full tour schedule for High Plains Tradition in the near future.
