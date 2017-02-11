3hattrio (USA) available for bookings 8-24 Sept. 2017
|L-r: Hal Cannon, Eli Wrankle, Greg Istock
Loudon Temple sends word that his UK agency Brookfield Knights (BK) had its busiest ever run at this year's Celtic Connections in Glasgow; nine acts handled by BK took part and most shows were sold out. A specially strong buzz arose from a concert a week ago featuring Lizabett Russo (Romania/Scotland) and 3hattrio (Hal Cannon, banjo, guitar, vocals; Greg Istock, bass, foot percussion, vocals; Eli Wrankle, violin/fiddle, vocals) from Utah, USA.
Loudon also sends this link to a review of the concert by Paul Kerr of AmericanaUK, as an indication of 3hattrio's impact, which also won them a live appearance on the BBC's 'Another Country' radio show with presenter Ricky Ross.
3hattrio have already won impressive critical acclaim with three albums. The Glasgow concert was to have been their only show in these islands this year; but due to the interest it created, BK are planning to bring them back over for the period 8-24 September 2017. Venue owners and event organisers interested in booking them should contact Loudon by e-mail, indicating if possible preferred date(s) as a basis for planning the tour.
Neither bluegrass nor old-time, 3hattrio's music uses clawhammer banjo, fiddle, and bass under strong influence from the desert and canyon country of the western USA. An eight-minute video, 'In the desert with 3hattrio', is on their website.
