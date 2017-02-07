07 February 2017

2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, 7-8 July 2017

Thanks to Tony O'Brien for this welcome news:

The 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree lineup is now complete, with Amy & Evan Lyons (Tipperary), Colonel Bullshot Rides Again (Mayo), and hosts Woodbine on Friday 7 July.

Filling the Saturday 8 July programme is Clem O'Brien (Laois), the Watery Hill Boys (Drogheda, Co. Louth), and hosts Woodbine.

Full details on Woodbine's website Jamboree page and Facebook.

NB: Jams will be held each night after the concert, and in Pat Dunne's lounge, Athy, at 2.00 p.m. on Saturday 8 July.

