2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, 7-8 July 2017
The 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree lineup is now complete, with Amy & Evan Lyons (Tipperary), Colonel Bullshot Rides Again (Mayo), and hosts Woodbine on Friday 7 July.
Filling the Saturday 8 July programme is Clem O'Brien (Laois), the Watery Hill Boys (Drogheda, Co. Louth), and hosts Woodbine.
Full details on Woodbine's website Jamboree page and Facebook.
NB: Jams will be held each night after the concert, and in Pat Dunne's lounge, Athy, at 2.00 p.m. on Saturday 8 July.
