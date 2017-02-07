13th Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival, 1-5 Mar. 2017
13th United Airlines Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival will be held from Wednesday 1 March to Sunday 5 March, with thirty concerts featuring 100 songwriters. A full schedule is on the website, where the programme can also be downloaded.
Free song sessions open to all are running from 8.00 to 9.30 p.m. on each of the first four nights in the Olympic Bar of the Clayton Hotel, and on Thursday 2 March the artists taking part in a 'Songs from the Heart' concert will include Janet Henry (Janet Holmes). Other concert artists of interest to BIB readers include Darrell Scott (see separate BIB post, to follow).
