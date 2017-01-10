Two Time Polka: gigs in late Jan. 2017
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends this news:
Here are our upcoming gigs: -
Shannonside Winter Music Festival
Fri. 20th: The Mill Bar, Frederick St., Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free.
Sat. 21st: Bunratty Folk Park, Bunratty Castle: Haybarn, 1.00-1.45 p.m.; Castle Main Guard, 4.00-4.45 p.m.
Cover charge: adults €15, family €35. This allows access to all gigs in the Folk Park.
Sat. 21st: McGregor's Bar, Sixmilebridge. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sun. 22nd: The Old House, Sixmilebridge. Start 3.00 p.m. Adm. free.
*Fri. 27th: Old School House, Clashmore, Co. Waterford. Adm. €15 (€12 under 12s & over 60s). Doors 7.30 p.m. Tel. 087 4148651
White Horse Winter Music Festival
Sat. 28th: The Kasbah, the White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Start 11.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388
Regards,
Ray & TTP
Two Time Polka's latest CD, New road, is available at their gigs and from Music Zone, Douglas, Cork, and Custys Music, Ennis, Co. Clare; or on line from both outlets, www.musiczone.ie and www.custysmusic.com. You can also contact Ray directly.
