Tristam Scroggins and the Why Lonesome Sound
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) was about to begin, starting with powerful, exciting shows at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival (and continuing with powerful, exciting shows in the rest of the country).
Two weeks before the Festival (7 Jan. 2016), mandolinist Tristan Scroggins (left) had his twenty-first birthday. For those of us who have wondered what he's been doing since then, fellow mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski of the Po' Ramblin' Boys has an answer in Bluegrass Today: Tristan is exploring, through books, articles, and direct personal experiences, the reasons why bluegrass music gets the firm grip on us that it does. He has recently started a blog about his quest, 'The Why Lonesome Sound', and his first post, a week ago, was entitled 'How bluegrass music changed my life and why you should read my blog'.
