A cause that should be close to the hearts of bluegrass and old-time music enthusiasts alike - work is in progress on a documentary film, You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard , by a team led by directorand based in Durham, NC.Many more details are on the project website and Bluegrass Today ; but for a very slight indication of its importance, see the BIB's post on 11 Nov. 2016 about Old Time Herald ):OTHBluegrass UnlimitedAnyone can take part in the project by donating, by sharing information of any kind on Alice Gerrard, by hosting an event to benefit the project, and even by simply signing up to be kept informed of progress; more details are here

Labels: Media, Old-time, Tributes