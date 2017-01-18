The life of Alice Gerrard - on film
You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard, by a team led by director Kenny Dalsheimer and based in Durham, NC.
Many more details are on the project website and Bluegrass Today; but for a very slight indication of its importance, see the BIB's post on 11 Nov. 2016 about Old Time Herald (OTH):
No bluegrass fan should forget that OTH was founded by Alice Gerrard (friend of Bill Monroe and Tommy Jarrell, and pioneer woman bluegrasser in partnership with Hazel Dickens), with great support from Pete Kuykendall, founder of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine.
Anyone can take part in the project by donating, by sharing information of any kind on Alice Gerrard, by hosting an event to benefit the project, and even by simply signing up to be kept informed of progress; more details are here.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home