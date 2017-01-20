The Henry Girls in Germany, Mar. and Oct. 2017
Thanks to our good friend Rainer Zellner and his Music Contact agency in Germany for the news that the Henry Girls of Donegal will be touring twice in Germany this year. Rainer's website shows at present four dates for the Girls in late March, and three in October (with presumably more to come).
Dates are also given for the May tour by the highly regarded Balsam Range (USA) in Germany, the Czech Republic (two Prague shows in one day), and Switzerland.
