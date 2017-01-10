'The fundamentals of singing' taught by Dede Wyland
Thanks to Cash Edwards Music Services in Austin, TX, for the news that Dede Wyland (right) is now offering a thirteen-lesson online course, 'The fundamentals of singing', on subscription.
Longtime Athy festival followers will remember Dede from her stratospheric vocals with Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners ten or eleven years ago. Her long experience as a singer and teacher of singing in a bluegrass context is made available through the course, which can be followed at one's own rate. Learn the full details here and on her website.
